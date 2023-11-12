Bomb threat at Tanger Outlet mall in Southaven, police say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police are investigating a bomb threat that was made in the Tanger Outlets area.

According to police, there was a threat made on the evening of November 10, which led police to clear the area.

No word yet on whether a bombing device or signs of one was found.

The threat was made to the Tanger Outlets in Southaven, Mississippi.

