4 people severely injured in crash on Winchester, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left four people severely injured.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on Winchester near Lamar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that four people had been injured.

They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This s an ongoing investigation.

MPD is alerting the public to take precautions in this area.

