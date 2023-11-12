Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
4 people severely injured in crash on Winchester, police say
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left four people severely injured.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on Winchester near Lamar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that four people had been injured.

They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This s an ongoing investigation.

MPD is alerting the public to take precautions in this area.

