4 people severely injured in crash on Winchester, police say
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left four people severely injured.
Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on Winchester near Lamar Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that four people had been injured.
They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
This s an ongoing investigation.
MPD is alerting the public to take precautions in this area.
