38-year-old man killed in East Memphis shooting

A 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 1:21 a.m. on Deerwood Cove.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

If you have any information about this shooting call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

