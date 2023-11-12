2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged two teenage girls for carjacking a 63-year-old man.

On November 10, officers responded to a carjacking call at Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street.

Officers were told that the victim was at the stop sign when two teen girls approached him.

They told the victim they needed his car, and when he refused, they pulled the 63-year-old victim from the vehicle.

The females drove away but returned demanding the key to the vehicle.

The victim was able to escape and contact the authorities.

Moments later, an officer observed the vehicle in the area of Barron Avenue near Lamar.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop.

This led to a police pursuit.

The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Barron Avenue and Prescott Road.

The two teenage girls were taken into custody. A male fled the scene.

The juveniles, 14 and 15 years of age, were charged with carjacking and attempted robbery.

