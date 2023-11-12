Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say

2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say
2 teen girls steal car from 63-year-old man, get into crash, police say(KFVS)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged two teenage girls for carjacking a 63-year-old man.

On November 10, officers responded to a carjacking call at Ethlyn Avenue and Silver Street.

Officers were told that the victim was at the stop sign when two teen girls approached him.

They told the victim they needed his car, and when he refused, they pulled the 63-year-old victim from the vehicle.

The females drove away but returned demanding the key to the vehicle.

The victim was able to escape and contact the authorities.

Moments later, an officer observed the vehicle in the area of Barron Avenue near Lamar.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop.

This led to a police pursuit.

The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Barron Avenue and Prescott Road.

The two teenage girls were taken into custody. A male fled the scene.

The juveniles, 14 and 15 years of age, were charged with carjacking and attempted robbery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Robbery at Jack Pirtile's Restaurant, police say
3 men in masks rob Jack Pirtle’s Chicken, still at large, police say
Kyle Hilleary
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest

Latest News

Lows will dip back into the middle 40s tonight with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph. An abundance...
Maggye's Late Saturday Evening Forecast
4 people severely injured in crash on Winchester, police say
4 people severely injured in crash on Winchester, police say
Suspects attempt to steal cars in Overton Square, flee the scene, police say
Suspects attempt to steal cars near Overton Square, flee the scene, police say
MPD generic
1 man in critical condition after shooting on Treva Lane, police say