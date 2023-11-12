2 dead, 2 severely injured in crash on Winchester Road, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead and two people severely injured on Saturday night.

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash on Winchester Road near Lamar Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that four people had been injured.

They were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Two of the injured died later at the hospital, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MPD is alerting the public to take precautions in this area.

