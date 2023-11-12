1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash at 11:00 p.m. on Lamar Avenue and South Barksdale Street.

A man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

