1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the crash at 11:00 p.m. on Lamar Avenue and South Barksdale Street.

A man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

