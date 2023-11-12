1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Lamar Avenue on Saturday night.
Officers responded to the crash at 11:00 p.m. on Lamar Avenue and South Barksdale Street.
A man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.