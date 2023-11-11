Your First Alert to a cool and mainly dry pattern ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much cooler air from the Northeast is streaming into the Mid-South as the weekend gets underway, but aloft moisture from the Southwest is also streaming into the area. This will make for a mainly dry pattern and more seasonable temperatures for the next few days, but there will also be a mix of sun and clouds that will extend well into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

VETERANS DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

