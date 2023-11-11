Shelby County Youth and Family Resource Center expands to help more kids and parents in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Getting to the root of the rise in Juvenile crime is the focus of a new juvenile diversion program.

The Shelby County Youth and Family Resource Center, which is modeled after a national program, has been open for just over a year in Raleigh.

Shelby County leaders converted the old Raleigh library on Powers Road to a facility that helps keep youth who have committed non-violent crimes out of the criminal justice system.

“When you think of a continuum, we are at the very beginning of a real prevention piece to really give kids a second chance,” said Amy Kalb, director of the Shelby County Youth and Family Resource Center.

The center has served just over 430 youth in the past fiscal year, 91 percent of youth are referred to the program by Memphis Police.

“If MPD comes in contact with a youth who is committing a low-level offense such as curfew, vandalism or something like that have the opportunity to send the youth here to meet with our youth advocates,” said Kalb.

Kalb says it’s an initial hour-long meeting with the youth and their caregivers that can lead to up to a 6-month relationship.

In the year the advocates have been working with the youth, Kalb says most notice the youth need help with very basic necessities such as housing, food, school uniforms, and transportation.

Kache Brooks serves as the coordinator for mental health, connecting youth and their parents who could learn important coping skills.

“Therapy can be for everybody, no matter how big or small something seems or feels like having somebody to talk with to process is very beneficial,” said Brooks.

Organizers say they work toward a common goal of “Connecting Youth to Community, not systems.”

Some of those resources include mentorship programs, family and grief counseling, and even behavioral science testing.

Prior to October 28, the center only took referrals from four police precincts, but now they service the entire city.

“While we take a lot of referrals from MPD we also want people to call us. We want schools to send youth to us. You don’t have to have an offense in order to come here,” said Kalb.

For more information: Youth and Family Resource Center | Shelby County, TN - Official Website (shelbycountytn.gov)

