Shelby County chief jailer seeks dismissal from Gershun Freeman case

Shelby County chief jailer seeks dismissal from Gershun Freeman case
Shelby County chief jailer seeks dismissal from Gershun Freeman case(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kirk Fields, chief jailer and a defendant named in the Gershun Freeman case, has filed a motion to dismiss the claims filed by the family of Gershun Freeman.

Fields argues in the motion that the family of Freeman has provided no factual evidence that he was involved in the physical altercation that allegedly led up to Freeman’s death.

Though Fields was cited as having a supervisory role, his legal counsel debated that Fields was not inattentive or negligent as the chief jailer.

According to the motion, Fields claims that he did not fail to perform any of his duties as the chief.

No word yet on the court’s response to the motion.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

