Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink: ‘It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen’

The Kealia Pond in Hawaii has turned pink. Officials are investigating why the pond turned pink, but there are some indications that drought may be to blame. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - The Kealia Pond in Maui is currently drawing a lot of attention thanks to its color.

The pond looks like something out of a sci-fi movie as the water has taken on a glowing pink and purple hue.

“I didn’t believe that it could be that pink but it’s like a Pepto Bismol pink,” Maui resident Travis Morrin said. “I have some friends who have assured me that it’s a natural phenomenon. It just never happens here on Maui.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service oversees the refuge and confirms the pink water has been at the site for about a week and a half.

According to the agency, the color change is caused by a type of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity.

And Kealia’s levels are twice the salinity of seawater.

Officials said it is not likely toxic, and samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

It’s unclear how long it’ll last, but spectators are savoring the rare sight.

“It is so beautiful. It’s really cool,” Wailuku resident DJ Burton said. “It is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I’ve driven by here thousands of times and it’s the first time I’ve seen it pink.”

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Robbery at Jack Pirtile's Restaurant, police say
3 men in masks rob Jack Pirtle’s Chicken, still at large, police say
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Kyle Hilleary
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest

Latest News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan plays without coach Jim Harbaugh against Penn State after no court ruling to lift his ban
The Austin Police Department investigates the crime scene after an Austin police officer died...
Texas police officer and suspect killed in a shooting; two other people were found dead
MPD generic
Man dead after shooting in South Memphis
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Tunica Resorts that killed a...
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say