Parades, acts of service, and ceremonies: Mid-South celebrates Veteran’s Day

By Bria Bolden
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veterans all around the Mid-South were honored Friday through acts of service, parades, and ceremonies.

Shelby County, DeSoto County, and beyond—our nation’s veterans were revered all day Friday, and the joyous festivities in the Mid-South are just some of the ways our nation’s veterans were honored.

The love and patriotism could be felt all across the region, from the annual Veterans Day parade in Hernando to Midtown Memphis, where longtime nonprofit Alpha Omega Veterans Services opened a hub and transitional housing space for 20 veterans.

“A place where we can wash our clothes where we don’t have to put quarters in, there’s a dining facility,” said Army veteran James Battisteli. “Maybe I’ll get to work there. That was my job in the Army; I was a food service specialist.”

Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Memphis Herff College of Engineering kicking off a day of service by getting their hands dirty to help beautify their school for the first Day of Service.

“That is why I came to Memphis because, yes, being here in this space and the impact we can have on a community—that’s why I came—and seeing everybody all hands on deck makes that dream a reality,” said Dean of the Herff College of Engineering at the University of Memphis Okenwa Okoli.

Seventy-five faculty, staff, and students like Jakayla Thomas spent a few hours sweeping, mopping, power washing, and more.

“This is just the little of what we can do considering how much a big part the professors and the administration play in getting us our degrees and also teaching us,” said University of Memphis freshman Jakayla Thomas. “I feel like this is just a little of what we can do to help them.”

The UofM also honors student veterans with the inaugural Clement Santi Courage Awards and Veterans Recognition Ceremony.

Also happening, Friday, State Representative Antonio Parkinson from Memphis, who is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, unveiled a new name for Austin Peay Highway with the help of some city leaders.

The stretch of road between New Covington Pike and I-40 is now renamed “Veterans Boulevard” honoring the contributions of veterans and those currently serving.

