Missing Memphis woman still not found nearly 1 year later

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly one year later, the family of 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail still has no answers as to where the mother of three disappeared to.

Since her disappearance, Vail’s sister Towanda Williams said every day feels like she is reliving the same nightmare.

”It is, because every day I wake up and have to deal with this, over and over again,” said Williams.

The two places Vail was reported to have been on November 12, 2022, the day of her disappearance, were at a house on Angelus Street and at Superlo Foods on Lamar Avenue.

Surveillance photo showing Jacqulin Vail at Superlo
Surveillance photo showing Jacqulin Vail at Superlo(Memphis Police Department)

Her boyfriend, 34-year-old Ivory Hearnes, was seen with her.

Two days later, her car was found abandoned with all of her belongings, including her cell phone.

”They won’t even keep him in jail to make him even try to talk. He’s out here just living his life,” said Williams.

Memphis police say there have been zero leads in this case. Towanda said in the last year, the anguish still feels fresh for her and Vail’s three kids.

“Her kids had to go stay with their dad, and that hurts too because when I talk to them, it’s like, ’Have y’all heard anything?’ And I can’t give them an answer,” said Williams.

The family is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or Vail’s location.

Those with information are asked to contact Sergeant G. Suggs at 901-636-4479 or 901-545-2677 (COPS).

