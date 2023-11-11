Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis pulls off another 4th quarter comeback, beats Charlotte 44-38 in overtime

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMC) -The cardiac kids do it again, as Memphis Football pulled off a 10-point fourth quarter comeback to eventually beat Charlotte in overtime 44-38. The win moves the Tigers’ record to 8-2 and keeps their hopes of an AAC Title alive.

The Tigers trailed by 10 twice in the fourth quarter, including when Charlotte scored a touchdown with 7:46 left. Memphis responded with two crucial drives led by Seth Henigan, one ending in a touchdown pass to Blake Watson with 5:25 left, the other a game-tying 41-yard field goal by Tanner Gilles with 35 seconds remaining.

In the extra period, Charlotte got the ball first but missed a field goal. Needing a score of any kind to win the game, the Tigers sealed it with a 2-yard scamper into the end zone from Watson, his third touchdown of the game.

Henigan, questionable to play all week with a left shoulder injury, briefly left the game in the first half when he landed on that same shoulder again. The injury clearly affected his accuracy on some throws downfield, but he still managed to gut it out in throwing for 329 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers return to the 901 for the final home game of the season next Saturday against SMU.

