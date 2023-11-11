Memphis blows out Missouri in second half to score 70-55 road win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers picked up an impressive non-conference victory in their first road game of the season, defeating Mizzouri in Columbia 70-55. Memphis improves to 2-0 on the young season.

Missouri led 31-19 in the first half, but Memphis took control from there, outscoring Mizzou 51-24 the rest of the way. Jahvon Quinerly had a big performance with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. David Jones had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory is crucial for a Memphis team who faces a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule early in the season ahead of what will likely be a less challenging conference slate.

Memphis will be off for a week before taking on Alabama State at home next Friday, the final game of Penny Hardaway’s three game suspension to start the season.

