Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Memphis blows out Missouri in second half to score 70-55 road win

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers picked up an impressive non-conference victory in their first road game of the season, defeating Mizzouri in Columbia 70-55. Memphis improves to 2-0 on the young season.

Missouri led 31-19 in the first half, but Memphis took control from there, outscoring Mizzou 51-24 the rest of the way. Jahvon Quinerly had a big performance with 18 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. David Jones had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The victory is crucial for a Memphis team who faces a gauntlet of a non-conference schedule early in the season ahead of what will likely be a less challenging conference slate.

Memphis will be off for a week before taking on Alabama State at home next Friday, the final game of Penny Hardaway’s three game suspension to start the season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Chickasaw Gardens aerial view
‘Detrimental to the greater good’: Board rejects wealthy Midtown neighborhood’s effort to combat crime by limiting public access

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis WBB announces first class of 2024 signings
Hayden Anderson (white) battles for the ball versus SMU
Memphis gets knocked out of AAC Championship Semifinals after 3-0 loss to SMU
Memphis Tigers
Alex Simmons earns first win as Memphis defeats Alabama State
Memphis Tigers Basketball
Walton leads Memphis to 94-77 victory over Jackson State in home opener