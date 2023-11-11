Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Markkanen, Clarkson each score 26 points, Jazz hold off Grizzlies 127-121

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard...
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Jacob Gilyard (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball in-season tournament game Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)(Nikki Boertman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson each scored 26 points and the Utah Jazz held off the Memphis Grizzlies 127-121 on Friday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

John Collins added 18, and Ochai Agbaji had 15 to help the Jazz snap a four-game losing streak in their tournament opener.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 37 points. The Grizzlies are an NBA-worst 1-8 and are 0-2 in the tournament.

Bismack Biyombo added 15 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis. Jacob Gilyard, Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. each had 14 points each, with Jackson ejected in the third quarter.

The Grizzlies’ frustration reached its peak in that third quarter. Upset over the officiating, coach Taylor Jenkins drew a technical. Then Jackson was demonstrative about his feelings, drawing two quick technicals and ejection.

By the time everything settled, Utah led 101-80.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

