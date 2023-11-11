Advertise with Us
Man shot, critically injured in Soulsville; suspects on the run

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life at the hospital after Memphis police say he was shot in Soulsville Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of Beach Street, not far from Elmwood Cemetery, at 6:50 p.m.

Police say the victim was driven to a nearby fire station on East McLemore Avenue. From there, he was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspects responsible were two men in a black Nissan sedan.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

