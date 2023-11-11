Man hospitalized after shooting in South Memphis
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting at 6:40 a.m. on Regent Place near Pond Street.
The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspects drove away in a red Dodge sedan and a gray Chevy sedan, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
