Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:40 a.m. on Regent Place near Pond Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition, later he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The suspects drove away in a red Dodge sedan and a gray Chevy sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Robbery at Jack Pirtile's Restaurant, police say
3 men in masks rob Jack Pirtle’s Chicken, still at large, police say
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Kyle Hilleary
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest

Latest News

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Tunica Resorts that killed a...
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
Dry pattern overall with periods of more clouds than sun. Temps will gradually warm up
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast
Marico Patterson
Convicted felon accused of 2022 deadly shooting at J&B Lounge
There are several Veteran’s Day events happening across the Mid-South on Saturday, November 11.
Events happening across Mid-South for Veterans Day