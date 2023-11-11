Man dead after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 6:40 a.m. on Regent Place near Pond Street.

The victim was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition, later he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The suspects drove away in a red Dodge sedan and a gray Chevy sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

