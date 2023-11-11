Events happening across Mid-South for Veterans Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several Veterans Day events happening across the Mid-South on Saturday.

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who currently served or are currently serving in the military with free breakfast combos.

It will take place at any participating Wendy’s location from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

You will need to show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage Card.

ZIPS Car Wash is also honoring veterans with a free premiere car wash.

Honorees can visit any Zips Car Wash location on Saturday and enter the car wash code, 1123, to redeem the offer at any of the nine locations in Memphis.

There’s also a unique opportunity to honor veterans through music.

Songwriters are going to tell stories about the struggles of those who fought for our country.

Performances start at 7:00 p.m. at The Hideout in Tyronza, Arkansas.

Veterans will be able to express feelings that otherwise may be hidden.

The event is free for anyone to attend on Saturday night.

The Mighty Lights in Memphis will also be honoring veterans.

You can expect the bridge to sport the red, white, and blue on Saturday night.

Alpha Omega Veterans Services, the longtime Memphis-area veterans services nonprofit, opened the Cordell Walker Veterans Center on Friday at 3114 Jackson Avenue.

The nonprofit has serviced veterans across Memphis for more than 36 years.

The center will serve as an operation hub and transitional housing space for 20 veterans mostly referred from the Memphis-area Veterans Affairs.

It features a bedroom and bathroom for the veterans, a music hall, a full kitchen, a gym, and other amenities.

Residents are able to stay anywhere between two months to two years.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson who’s a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran is behind the newly renamed Veterans Boulevard formerly known as a section of Austin Peay Highway.

The stretch of road between New Covington Pike and I-40 will honor the contributions of veterans and those currently serving.

The idea for the name change was brought to Representative Parkinson by Pastor Mike Ellis who’s the Shelby County Veterans Services Officer.

Ellis noticed the absence of a street in Memphis named in tribute to veterans or those who’ve served our nation.

