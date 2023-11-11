Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Cool weekend with periods of cloudiness

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will feel more seasonable for this time of year with highs continuing in the 60s today although slightly cooler. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds through the weekend and into next week. Our pattern will stay dry with the exception of a spotty shower tonight but most won’t see it. Slight rain chances will come into play midweek and temperatures will trend warmer by the end of the work week.

VETERANS DAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain each day along with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70.

