Convicted felon accused of 2022 deadly shooting at J&B Lounge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A convicted felon is accused of a shooting that took place in December 2022.

Marico Patterson, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission to commit a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felony in possession of a weapon.

On December 12, 2022, officers responded to the shooting at 687 Walnut Street at the J&B Lounge where they found a man lying on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with a victim who said that the man had been in a verbal altercation with two women that he had relationships with before the shooting.

The victim also told police that he escorted the man into the club so he could gather his belongings and then tried to escort him out when gunshots were fired, hitting the man in the hand and several times in the upper torso and head area, according to police.

Patterson was identified as the shooter.

A witness told investigators that before the shooting, Patterson was seen in the business with the gun, trying to fix a malfunction on the weapon, according to the affidavit.

The witness also said that she told people to get the man out of the business because, Patterson, was trying to shoot him.

When the witness left the lounge, she heard three gunshots and saw the man who was shot, step outside and fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Patterson then ran away from the scene.

