Cloudy and a tad warmer to end the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloud cover will continue overnight into our Sunday. Lows will dip back into the middle 40s tonight with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph. An abundance of cloud cover will stick around for the work week ahead with a few chances in the mix as well. Temperatures will stay slight above average for the most part but still mild and comfortable.

TOMORROW: A good mix of sun and clouds with cloud cover becoming more prominent through the afternoon. Highs will be a touch warmer than today into the upper 60s. Winds will stay out of the Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Dry start to the week with highs near 70 on Monday. Rain chances come back into the picture Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 60s. A stray shower is possible both days but the majority of activity looks to fall within the overnight hours. By the end of the week highs will once again be near 70 with another slight rain chance Friday night into Saturday.

