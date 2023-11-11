Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Carjackers crash on Sherwood Middle ballfield, pair still at large, police say

The scene at Sherwood Middle School
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the search for a pair of carjackers after they reportedly led officers on a chase and crashed on Sherwood Middle School property Friday evening.

Police say four suspects bailed from the stolen vehicle after the crash.

Two women have been detained, and two men are still at large.

The scene at Sherwood Middle School
Officers first discovered the carjacked vehicle at 5:55 p.m. in the area of Barron Avenue and Lamar Avenue.

Police attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers chased the suspects until they entered the school’s playing field at South Prescott Road and crashed into a fence.

MPD says no injuries were reported.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their search.

