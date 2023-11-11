Advertise with Us
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home

Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese and needs veterinarian care. (WPTV, LAUGHING PIG SANCTUARY, CNN)
By WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) - A woman’s 400-pound pet pig has been confiscated in Florida.

Officials say they had to take it away from the owner because it’s severely obese and needs veterinarian care.

“I don’t know what else to say about that. They took Pork Chop away from me,” said its owner, Kelly Jacobson.

It’s been heartbreaking for Jacobson. Her Pork Chop, estimated at 400 pounds, was led away not easily by animal care and control Thursday night during an eviction in Northwood Village.

Officers concerned about the animal’s weight and overall health are now looking to gain custody.

Annette Wrubleski runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig about two and a half hours away in central Florida.

“They’re sentient beings. They’re just incredible. They’re so misunderstood,” she said.

She says pigs like Pork Chop can be helped.

“It’s going to be a long process so if he can’t walk and he can’t, he doesn’t have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time,” Wrubleski said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

