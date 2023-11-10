Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a rainy night, lingering clouds, and much cooler temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will fall overnight behind a cold front that is also ushering cool air into the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. Rain will exit tomorrow, but clouds and more seasonable temperatures will remain for several days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain along with a breezy Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a few early morning showers, a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s to near 60 and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 60, and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

