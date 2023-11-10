Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman shot, critically injured at Whitehaven apartments; woman detained

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot at Highland Meadows Apartments Thursday night.

Memphis police responded to the scene in the 5100 block of Village Pines Circle at 10:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have one woman detained.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall, steal cash register, police say
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say
Akeem Cotton
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes

Latest News

Juvenile injured in Whitehaven shooting, police say
2-year-old injured after being shot by another child in Whitehaven, police say
MLGW asks for rate increase and $27 million to improve aging grid
MLGW asks for rate increase and $27 million to improve aging grid
Riverside Drive is finally set to reopen.
Riverside Drive to reopen Monday
YWCA to host sneaker ball at Stax