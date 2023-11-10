Woman shot, critically injured at Whitehaven apartments; woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot at Highland Meadows Apartments Thursday night.

Memphis police responded to the scene in the 5100 block of Village Pines Circle at 10:15 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they have one woman detained.

