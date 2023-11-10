Advertise with Us
Whataburger considers Raleigh location

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Whataburger is in the works for Memphis.

According to Memphis Business Journal, the San Antonio-based fast food chain applied for an administrative site plan review with the Memphis-Shelby County Division of Planning and Development to build a new restaurant at 4704 Yale Road, with direct access to Austin Peay Highway.

An August 8 letter of intent said the plans have been submitted with the understanding that the property is a “use-by-right.”

There are five Whataburger locations open in the Memphis area. The Arlington restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.

