Whataburger considers Raleigh location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Whataburger is in the works for Memphis.

According to Memphis Business Journal, the San Antonio-based fast food chain applied for an administrative site plan review with the Memphis-Shelby County Division of Planning and Development to build a new restaurant at 4704 Yale Road, with direct access to Austin Peay Highway.

An August 8 letter of intent said the plans have been submitted with the understanding that the property is a “use-by-right.”

There are five Whataburger locations open in the Memphis area. The Arlington restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year.

