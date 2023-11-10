Toddler shot in Whitehaven by another child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was shot by another child in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon.

The mother of the child said her boyfriend was watching her son and another child.

According to police, the mother was in the home in a separate room with her daughter when she heard the gunshot.

The boyfriend ran to her door and told the mother her 2-year-old son was shot by the other child.

The 2-year-old was then taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

According to the mother, the boyfriend left the scene before police arrived.

