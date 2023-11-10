Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Teacher facing charges for paddling student at school; assistant principal also arrested

FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly...
FILE -- Authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.(Mr Doomits via Canva)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities have charged two elementary school employees after a student was allegedly paddled by a teacher.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agency, Jackson Patterson, 39, a Jackson County teacher, and Tena Janeice Lynn, 54, a Jackson County assistant principal, are facing charges stemming from an elementary student being paddled twice while at school.

Patterson faces a simple assault charge, and Lynn faces a criminal responsibility of assault charge.

Authorities said they launched an investigation on Oct. 10 after receiving claims that a Dodson Branch Elementary student was paddled by Patterson.

Lynn was reportedly present at the time of the paddling.

The student was taken to an area hospital after complaining about pain in his buttocks, authorities said.

Patterson and Lynn were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

The student involved has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Akeem Cotton
MPD: Convicted felon crashes stolen car; police find stolen guns, gaming systems, clothes
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall, steal cash register, police say
5 suspects burglarize Oak Hall after midnight, steal cash register, police say
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Teacher paddled elementary school student while assistant principal watched

Latest News

YWCA to host sneaker ball at Stax
Memphis Inner City Rugby looks to expand program, requests $1.1M in funding
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel agrees to 4-hour daily ‘humanitarian pauses’ to allow civilians to flee, White House says