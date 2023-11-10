Suspect charged for allegedly shooting woman in self-defense after attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after a shooting outside a Whitehaven apartment complex Thursday night sent one woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her head.

Rachel Murckson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault.

Memphis police responded to the scene at Highland Meadows Apartments around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

There, officers spoke with Murckson and a witness, who both said they rode together to the complex that night. The reason for their trip was not disclosed.

When they arrived, they said the victim, who had “past conflict” with Murckson, was waiting for them.

Police say the two “don’t like each other.”

When Murckson stopped her car, the victim allegedly ran up to the car and began punching her through the partially open window. Murckson allegedly punched back, and the two continued to trade blows, police say.

The witness then ran upstairs to get something, and when she did, she heard a gunshot. Police say the witness recalled that Murckson is known to keep a gun in her car and ran downstairs to see what happened.

When she came outside, she saw the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to her temple. Paramedics arrived, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

When Memphis police arrived, Murckson admitted that she had shot the victim. She said the victim managed to punch out the window of her car, and that’s when she pulled out her gun and shot her in self-defense.

She is due in court Monday.

There’s no bond information at this time.

