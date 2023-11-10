State leaders honor military veterans by renaming Austin Peay Highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Veterans were honored with a highway renamed “Veterans Boulevard” in an event Thursday afternoon led by State Representative and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Antonio Parkinson.

The highway, formerly named Austin Peay Highway, will be changed to serve as a sign of respect to the men and women who selflessly served in the armed forces.

The event was held to honor the sacrifices and contributions of veterans and active-duty military personnel.

“Today is a momentous day for Memphis, a day we come together to honor our veterans and their unwavering commitment to our great nation,” said Representative Parkinson. “Veterans Boulevard is not just a street; it’s a symbol of respect and gratitude that our city holds for those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

The commemorative lunch event featured a heartwarming program that included the Raleigh Egypt High School ROTC Color Guard presenting the flag for the pledge of allegiance.

Vocalist Victoria Brinkley performed a soulful and patriotic rendition of the Star Spangled Banner to the attendees.

The idea for the street name change was brought up by Pastor Mile Ellis, the Shelby County Veterans Services Officer, who noticed that there was not a street named in tribute to those who have served the country.

It was brought up to Representative Parkinson who then took the idea up to the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville and it was approved.

“It’s an honor to witness the community coming together to honor our veterans,” said Pastor Ellis. “Veterans Boulevard will serve as a lasting tribute, reminding us of the valor and sacrifice of those who served.”

