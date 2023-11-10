Advertise with Us
Memphis WBB announces first class of 2024 signings

Memphis Tigers
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Head coach Alex Simmons announced her first two signings to the 2024-25 Memphis roster.

Simmons brings in guard Taylor Barner (Cary, N.C.) and Tamya Smith (Pleasant Grove, Ala.).

Taylor Barner is a four-star prospect featured in the ESPN Top-40. She comes to Memphis after a great career at Panther Creek High School where she joined the 1,000-point club.

Barner led her team to the North Carolina High School State Championship Game in her junior year, the first in the school’s history. She posted 20 points in the win and earned Most Outstanding Player.

Barner was also named the HighSchoolOT Honor Girls Basketball Player of the Year and was selected to the HighschoolOT All-State Team and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State and All-District teams.

Tamya Smith comes after a successful career at Pleasant Grove High School where she was a finalist for the 5A Player of the Year as well as the 5A State Champion MVP and a member of the 5A All-State First Team.

Smith was a member of the 1,500-point club and participated in the Junior All-Star game for North Alabama, where she was named Most Valuable Player.

