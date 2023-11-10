Memphis gets knocked out of AAC Championship Semifinals after 3-0 loss to SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team was shut out in a 3-0 loss to SMU in the AAC Conference Semifinals Thursday night.

The Tigers were heavy underdogs going into the game as SMU is number 1 in the conference, winning the regular season title, and ranked number 3 in the nation.

The Tigers held their own in the beginning but SMU’s Jelldrik Dallmann scored all three goals, tallying a hat-trick.

Memphis got off nine shots in the first half but did not have one on target.

Tigers goalkeeper JD Gunn tallied a game-high five saves in the losing effort.

Memphis falls in the 2nd round of the conference tournament for the second year in a row. The Tigers defeated USF in the first round 3-2 this past Sunday.

SMU advances to the AAC Championship game versus Charlotte, who is 2nd in the AAC. Memphis will look to see if the selection committee respects their resume enough to give them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will take place on Monday, November 13 on NCAA.com.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.