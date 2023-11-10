Man crawls into drive-thru window at Taco Bell, steals cash from register, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they say crawled through the drive-thru window at a Taco Bell and stole cash from a safe inside the restaurant.

On November 8, officers responded to a business burglary at Taco Bell on Estate Drive.

Officers were told that a man broke the drive-thru window of the Taco Bell.

The man then crawled through the window with a dark-colored gym bag and crawled across the floor to the Brinks safe under the front counter.

He used a metal grinder to cut holes into the safe and remove the cash inside.

After nabbing the cash, he crawled out of the drive-thru window and fled the scene.

The man wore a white hoodie with blue and yellow designs all over, a black mask over his face, dark-colored pants, work gloves, and black lace-up work boots.

Taco Bell has recently been a target for theft, with four robberies reported this year alone.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.