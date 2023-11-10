Advertise with Us
Man arrested after killing woman in Covington, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say was responsible for the death of a woman in Covington.

On April 9, Covington Police Department Officers responded to a death on South College Street in Covington, TN.

When police arrived, they discovered a female victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the time of the incident, Spanyada Adams, 41, was alone with the victim at the time of her death.

Prior to the medical examination, police believed the cause of death to be an overdose, which Adams confirmed.

However, it was proven to be false following a medical report that did not show signs of overdose.

Detectives began interviewing witnesses and family members, in addition to working with the examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of her death.

On August 2, the medical examiner’s office ruled the victim’s cause of death as a homicide.

After further investigation, Adams was taken into police custody.

He is currently charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody with a bond set at $250,000.

