LOOK: Truck erupts in flames on Southern Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caught on camera Thursday night by Action News 5′s Doc Holliday — a truck that burst into flames!

The scene was captured at the intersection of Southern Avenue and South Hollywood Street around 8 p.m.

You can see Memphis firefighters working to put out the blaze.

We’ve reached out to the fire department to find out what caused it or whether anyone was hurt.

