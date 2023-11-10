Advertise with Us
LOOK: Truck erupts in flames on Southern Ave.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caught on camera Thursday night by Action News 5′s Doc Holliday — a truck that burst into flames!

The scene was captured at the intersection of Southern Avenue and South Hollywood Street around 8 p.m.

You can see Memphis firefighters working to put out the blaze.

We’ve reached out to the fire department to find out what caused it or whether anyone was hurt.

