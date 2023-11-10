Advertise with Us
‘Is this a joke?’: FedEx accidentally delivers $20K in lottery tickets to wrong address

A Massachusetts woman says she received a box of lotto tickets by mistake. (Source: WCVB, DANIELLE ALEXANDROV, MASSLOTTERY.COM, CNN)
By Ted Wayman, WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FALMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) - A woman in Massachusetts says she received boxes of lottery tickets by mistake.

“Is this a joke? I looked at the receipt and it was scratch tickets worth $20,000,” Danielle Alexandrov said.

But this was no joke. Alexandrov reportedly had thousands of dollars’ worth of Massachusetts Lottery tickets delivered to her office by FedEx.

“What would happen if I kept these? Would I be able to sleep at night? I was asking myself those kinds of things, and it was like, ‘No,’” Alexandrov said.

It turns out the tickets were supposed to be delivered to a nearby market. And thanks to Alexandrov, the tickets ultimately got to their rightful destination.

“We agreed to do the right thing. So, we looked at the receipt where it’s supposed to go and worked on returning the box,” Alexandrov said.

Officials with the Massachusetts Lottery said unused lottery tickets have no value until they are activated.

“The tickets are without value until they’re activated by a retail agent. If someone tried to take one of the tickets to a retail location they would be flagged and unable to cash the ticket,” said Christian Teja with the Massachusetts Lottery.

FedEx representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

