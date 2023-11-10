Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Investigators say they believe missing Brownsville woman found dead in field was not there during search efforts

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. has released new details on the death investigation of Dana Davis, a missing Brownsville woman who was found dead in a field by farmers on Halloween night.

Sheriff Garrett says Davis’s mother reported her missing from her home on October 15. For over two weeks, an extensive search was conducted by multiple agencies, concerned citizens, and family, with no results. Phone pings indicated that her phone was within a five-mile radius of her home; however, neither Davis nor her phone were found during the search efforts.

It was local farmers who discovered her body while harvesting a soybean crop three-tenths of a mile from Davis’ home.

Sheriff Garrett says an autopsy will hopefully provide some answers as to how and when she died.

Investigators believe Davis’ body was not in the field during their search efforts.

Phone records show Davis spoke with two people prior to her being reported missing — her mother and former boyfriend. A GPS cell phone search warrant has been issued, but results are still pending.

Deputies have identified two persons of interest, one of whom has already given a statement.

