Gun found at Crockett County Elementary School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An unloaded gun was found at Maury City Elementary School, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say that no students were targeted or threatened and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The student was removed from the school and is in custody of juvenile services, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officials say that all students are safe and school is back in session.

