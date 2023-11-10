Free 901 5K/10K raising funds to fight against human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restore Corps will host the second annual Free 901 5K/10K on November 11, 2023, at 9:01 a.m.

The event will raise both awareness and funds for the fight against human trafficking in West Tennessee.

Coasy Hale, executive director of operations for Restore Corps, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the organization’s mission.

In honor of the city, runners will gather at 9:01 a.m. to link arms and move toward a Memphis free of trafficking exploitation.

The race route takes participants on a tour of Downtown Memphis, featuring landmarks such as the National Civil Rights Museum, Beale Street, FedEx Forum, The Orpheum, Clayborn Temple, and more.

