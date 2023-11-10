Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Free 901 5K/10K raising funds to fight against human trafficking

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Restore Corps will host the second annual Free 901 5K/10K on November 11, 2023, at 9:01 a.m.

The event will raise both awareness and funds for the fight against human trafficking in West Tennessee.

Coasy Hale, executive director of operations for Restore Corps, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the organization’s mission.

In honor of the city, runners will gather at 9:01 a.m. to link arms and move toward a Memphis free of trafficking exploitation.

The race route takes participants on a tour of Downtown Memphis, featuring landmarks such as the National Civil Rights Museum, Beale Street, FedEx Forum, The Orpheum, Clayborn Temple, and more.

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

Latest News

Free 901 5K/10K raising funds to fight against human trafficking
November Memphis Magazine highlights Memphis Wine Society
November Memphis Magazine highlights Memphis Wine Society
November Memphis Magazine highlights Memphis Wine Society
Drugs found in vehicle at school in Alcorn Co.
Drugs found in vehicle at school in Alcorn Co.
Deion Byrd's mother, Laquita Byrd
Family holds funeral for man killed in court