First Alert Forecast: chilly, damp Friday; clouds, stray showers into weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Rainy periods will likely impact the morning commutes of many but will gradually begin to dry out by the afternoon hours as the front slips farther south. Keep a jacket nearby as chilly breezes will keep highs in the 50s amid mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A few breaks in the clouds may emerge by the end of the day as we trend partly clear overnight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Clouds and lingering shower chances look to stay in play with the boundary stalling just south of the Mid-South. Any Veterans Day parades, festivities and commemorations will remain mainly dry amid the clouds. Though, another lobe of low pressure looks to ride up the stalled front to the south, helping to kick off better rain chances late Saturday into early Sunday before exiting. Highs will manage the lower to middle 60s during the weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front settles into the Gulf – a ridge of high pressure develops to the north, sandwiching us between the two, keeping us a bit murky and mild with more clouds and an occasional rain chance returning for parts of next week. Expect highs to creep back into the seasonable 60s – to near 70 by late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

