Family holds funeral for man killed in court

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the man who was stabbed to death at the Shelby County Jail will say their final goodbyes.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday night for Deion Byrd with a funeral service on Saturday.

Last week the Deion’s Byrd family stood with their attorney Ben Crump and said they will continue to fight for justice, which to them, looks like ensuring no other inmate dies while inside 201 Poplar.

Byrd was stabbed last month inside a holding cell at Shelby County Criminal Court by another inmate, Donnie Clay.

He died at a nearby hospital hours later.

Byrd’s family says their main question is how an inmate was able to have an object sharp enough to injure and kill someone inside the county jail and court.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says changes have already been made to tighten security inside his jail.

“Things can get past a pat search so we’re trying to take it to the next level and use metal detectors, hand wand scanners, just being more vigilant,” said Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Shelby County.

Donnie Clay, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Byrd’s death.

At the time of the stabbing, Clay was in court preparing to answer to rape charges.

He’s scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

Meanwhile, Bonner says he hopes to have the findings of the investigation into Byrd’s death by next week.

