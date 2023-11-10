Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Drugs found in vehicle at school in Alcorn Co.

Drugs found in vehicle at school in Alcorn Co.
Drugs found in vehicle at school in Alcorn Co.(Alcorn County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN CO, Miss. (WMC) - A man was arrested after a vehicle search at a middle school in Alcorn County.

Greg Sorrell, 46, was arrested on November 2 after the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office found drugs in his vehicle.

Sorrell went to pick up a student from Alcorn Central Middle School.

The school resource officer said Sorrell smelled like marijuana when he came to pick up a student.

When Sorrell’s vehicle was searched, a deputy found a gun, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, and 21 grams of meth inside.

Sorrell was taken to the Alcorn County Jail with many charges pending, said ACSO.

Drugs found at school in Alcorn Co.
Drugs found at school in Alcorn Co.(Alcorn Co.)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

Latest News

Deion Byrd's mother, Laquita Byrd
Family holds funeral for man killed in court
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: chilly, damp Friday; clouds, stray showers into weekend
11/10 First Alert Forecast: chilly, lingering rains Friday; unsettled weekend ahead
Family holds funeral for man killed in court
13 children rescued from possible human trafficking situations in Shelby County