Drugs found in vehicle at school in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN CO, Miss. (WMC) - A man was arrested after a vehicle search at a middle school in Alcorn County.

Greg Sorrell, 46, was arrested on November 2 after the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office found drugs in his vehicle.

Sorrell went to pick up a student from Alcorn Central Middle School.

The school resource officer said Sorrell smelled like marijuana when he came to pick up a student.

When Sorrell’s vehicle was searched, a deputy found a gun, 1.2 pounds of marijuana, three grams of cocaine, and 21 grams of meth inside.

Sorrell was taken to the Alcorn County Jail with many charges pending, said ACSO.

Drugs found at school in Alcorn Co. (Alcorn Co.)

