‘Detrimental to the greater good’: Board rejects wealthy Midtown neighborhood’s effort to combat crime by limiting public access

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Land Use Control Board has rejected a wealthy Memphis community’s efforts to close the neighborhood’s two most popular access points.

Back in August, the Chickasaw Gardens Homeowner’s Association submitted two applications to the board requesting permission to put up clicker-operated, exit-only security gates at two streets — South Fenwick Road at Lombardy Avenue, and Lafayette Street at Lafayette Place.

The HOA argued the limited access would help deter crime, and the remaining three entrances to the neighborhood, all streets along Central Avenue, would remain open.

Many Memphians, including some Chickasaw Gardens residents who spoke with Action News 5, shared their disdain for the idea back when it was first proposed.

“We’ve always thought of ourselves as one neighborhood,” said neighborhood resident Sarah Smith. “Why are we dealing with crime in Memphis by closing people out? You know, we need to be addressing the fact that we have a crime problem, and it’s not being dealt with effectively... rather than just saying every wealthy neighborhood is just going to close its gates.”

The Land Use Control Board agreed.

“Disconnecting from the public street network is not a sustainable remedy for crime prevention,” the board concluded.

East Chickasaw Parkway, one of the five entrances into the Chickasaw Gardens neighborhood (Action News 5)

The HOA argued that bikers and pedestrians would still be able to enter the neighborhood from dawn until dusk, but others questioned that ample access, arguing that, if actualized, the plan would gatekeep taxpayers from accessing the public city park in the center of the neighborhood and create a traffic hazard.

“I think the big concern for me,” said Memphian Alex McCormick, “is there’s a public city park in the center of their neighborhood that’s owned and maintained by the city and the taxpayer. I don’t know the benefit to them of putting up the gates besides literally gatekeeping us from accessing their amenities that we’re helping to pay for.”

The board also agreed with that sentiment, calling the requests “detrimental to the greater good.”

“Closure would inhibit access to a park and lake that when dedicated, intended access was achieved from multiple directions,” the report reads. “Approved SAC applications in Chickasaw Gardens have further prohibited access to public amenities which is detrimental to the greater good.”

The board also concluded that the gates could negatively impact traffic flow and impede service delivery.

The board says it received 115 letters supporting the closures and 137 letters opposing them. Those letters and more can be found in the board’s staff reports.

Read the Land Use Control Board’s staff reports below:

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.