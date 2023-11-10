Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Clearing and cooler day to end the work week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Light rain and drizzle continues to slowly move South behind the front as we head into the afternoon. Most if not all will be done with rainfall through the back half of the day and sunshine will even break out for some areas mainly North of I-40. Highs will be noticeably cooler only ranging from the middle to upper 50s, some may break 60 in portions of Eastern Arkansas and Western Tennessee where sunshine is more prevalent.

TONIGHT: Lows will dip down into the middle 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

VETERANS DAY: Clouds will be mixing in through the day giving way to mostly cloudy conditions for the afternoon into the evening. Highs will reach the low 60s. Slight rain chances return into the overnight hours into early Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As for the rest of the weekend, a few sprinkles possible early Sunday morning but most will be dry. Another cloudy day but a tad warmer, highs into the middle 60s. Highs will stick in the low to middle 60s through the work week with rain chances sticking around as well. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the main days for potential showers due to a disturbance to our South bringing moisture into the Mid-South. Mostly cloudy skies will stay through the week as well due to the same system.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

