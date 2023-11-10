Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

The BLVD: “We are Christmas!” production to feature Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is set to present Christmas at The BLVD: “We are Christmas!” production on December 8 at 7 p.m.

Gerald Lee Ricks, the new music director for the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the night will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

Latest News

Light rain and drizzle continues to slowly move South behind the front as we head into the...
Maggye's Friday Afternoon Full Forecast
The BLVD: “We are Christmas!” production to feature Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton
Kyle Hilleary
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest
2 dogs died in Collierville house fire
2 dogs die in Collierville house fire