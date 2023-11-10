The BLVD: “We are Christmas!” production to feature Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church is set to present Christmas at The BLVD: “We are Christmas!” production on December 8 at 7 p.m.

Gerald Lee Ricks, the new music director for the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the night will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

