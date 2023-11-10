Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Best Life: First ever life-saving double lung transplant

By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Lung cancer tops the list of cancer-related deaths in the United States, surpassing colon, breast and prostate cancer deaths combined. For patients diagnosed late, survival is slim.

Now, a new groundbreaking double lung transplant is giving patients without hope of becoming completely cancer-free.

Time was running out for Albert Khoury and Tannaz Ameli – both diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

“I coughed a huge mucus, and it was pink - there was blood in there,” said Albert.

“They gave me, like, three months,” said Tannaz.

Out of options and out of time, until they heard about double lung transplants.

“In selected patients who have metastasis or cancer only located to the lung, and they have failed all the conventional treatments, we think we can provide a new treatment for those patients,” said Chief of Thoracic Surgery at Northwestern Medicine, Ankit Bharat, MD.

Traditionally, only one lung could be transplanted at a time. Now, Northwestern Medicine surgeons have performed the first five double lung transplants for cancer patients.

This new approach places the patient on a heart-lung bypass. Both cancer-filled lungs and lymph nodes are removed, the airways and the chest cavity are cleaned.

Surgeons have to be extremely careful not to let a single cell spill into the patient’s bloodstream or chest cavity.

“We are now able to carefully remove the cancer-ridden lungs without causing metastasis or escape of these cancer cells,” said Bharat.

The two donor lungs are then transplanted, and nearly two years after their transplants, both Tannaz and Albert are cancer-free.

“This message is for anyone who has cancer – stay strong,” said Albert.

Surgeons at Northwestern Medicine-first performed double lung transplants on COVID-19 patients.

Post-transplant survival at one year was above 95%. It’s important to note that the double lung transplant is only for people who have lung cancer confined to the lungs.

They are planning to track 75 patients in a new research registry called Dream. You can find out more on clinicaltrials.gov.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Matt Goldschmit, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

Latest News

Best Life: First-ever life-saving double lung transplant
Best Life: First ever life-saving double lung transplant
Best Life: New Therapy
Best Life: New cell therapy may provide solution to sickle cell disease
Best Life: New Therapy
Best Life: New cell therapy may provide solution to sickle cell disease
Best Life: Dateability, dating while disabled
Best Life: Dateability, dating while disabled