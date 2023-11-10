Alpha Omega Veterans Services opens new center for Mid-South’s heroes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alpha Omega Veterans Services, the longtime Memphis-area veterans services nonprofit, opened the Cordell Walker Veterans Center on Friday.

The center, located at 3114 Jackson Avenue, will serve as an operation hub and transitional housing space for 20 veterans mostly referred from the Memphis-area Veterans Affairs.

It features a bedroom and bathroom for the veterans, a music hall, a full kitchen, a gym, and other amenities.

Residents are able to stay anywhere between two months to two years.

“A place where we can wash our clothes where we don’t have to put quarters in,” explained Army veteran James Battistelli. “There’s a dining facility. Maybe I’ll get to work there. That was my job in the Army; I was a food service specialist.”

A $5 million anonymous donation and other grants and funding made the center possible, according to outgoing Executive Director Cordell Walker, who estimates the total cost of the center to have been between $8-10 million.

“It’s a culmination of a big effort,” Walker explained. “We’ve been walking in the light and making the connections necessary to get to this point, and we’re here.”

