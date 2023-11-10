Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Alex Simmons earns first win as Memphis defeats Alabama State

Memphis Tigers
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Head coach Alex Simmons earned her first win Thursday night as the Memphis Women’s Basketball team defeated Alabama State 95-51.

The Tigers bounced back with the blowout win in their home opener after dropping the first game of the season on the road Monday to Middle Tennessee State.

Fifth-year senior Madison Griggs led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting including a game-high four threes and six rebounds. Kai Carter followed behind with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.

The Tigers came out the gate strong at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse with a 10-0 run and finished the first quarter with a 25-4 lead.

The rest of the game was all Memphis as the Tigers went into the half with a 45-12 lead.

From there, the final buzzer sounded and the Tigers celebrated in the locker room with head coach Alex Simmons on her first win at the program.

Next up for the Tigers is a very tough road matchup versus in-state rival #11 Tennessee.

The game will take place on Monday, November 13 at 5:30 p.m. and it will be broadcast on SECN+.

