3 men in masks rob Jack Pirtle’s Chicken, still at large, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three men they say robbed a Jack Pirtle’s.

On October 29, officers responded to a business robbery on South Bellevue Boulevard at a Jack Pirtle’s Chicken.

Officers were told that the suspects were three unknown men wearing masks who robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

The three masked men approached an employee who was taking the trash outside and forced him back into the restaurant at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects demanded that all the employees lie on the floor.

The suspects took all the cash from the safe inside the business and fled the scene, traveling southbound on South Bellevue Blvd.

