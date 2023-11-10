Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

3 men in masks rob Jack Pirtle’s Chicken, still at large, police say

Robbery at Jack Pirtile's Restaurant, police say
Robbery at Jack Pirtile's Restaurant, police say(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three men they say robbed a Jack Pirtle’s.

On October 29, officers responded to a business robbery on South Bellevue Boulevard at a Jack Pirtle’s Chicken.

Officers were told that the suspects were three unknown men wearing masks who robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

The three masked men approached an employee who was taking the trash outside and forced him back into the restaurant at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects demanded that all the employees lie on the floor.

The suspects took all the cash from the safe inside the business and fled the scene, traveling southbound on South Bellevue Blvd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Human Trafficking
TBI partners with MPD to bring stop to Human Trafficking
A mother in Virginia says her daughter was shot and killed just two days before her 18th...
Daughter shot, killed in parking garage just days before her 18th birthday, mother says
Grass fire at TN Safari Park
Fire breaks out at TN Safari Park

Latest News

Arbo's Cheese Dip
Creator of Arbo's Cheese Dip highlighted during CMA's
Man crawls through Taco Bell Window, police say
Man crawls into drive-thru window at Taco Bell, steals cash from register, police say
Investigators say they believe missing Brownsville woman found dead in field was not there during search efforts
The highway, formerly named Austin Peay Highway, will be changed to serve as a sign of respect...
State leaders honor military veterans by renaming Austin Peay Highway